Capital World Investors Purchases 738,892 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738,892 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 6.62% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $2,085,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.47.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.67. 1,077,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,254. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

