Capital World Investors Raises Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.92% of Humana worth $1,902,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM stock traded up $36.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

