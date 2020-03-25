Capital World Investors Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.30% of Netflix worth $4,685,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,475. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.03 and a 200-day moving average of $318.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.58.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

