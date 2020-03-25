Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,740,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 486,124 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned 2.06% of Mastercard worth $6,192,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock traded up $12.27 on Wednesday, reaching $249.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.39. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.81.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.