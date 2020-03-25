Capital World Investors Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169,988 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital World Investors owned about 0.48% of Alphabet worth $4,408,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,581.81.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $42.58 on Wednesday, hitting $1,091.88. 1,217,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,349.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

