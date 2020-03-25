Capital World Investors Sells 1,234,874 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,747,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234,874 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.74% of Charter Communications worth $2,788,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 6,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 351,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,655,000 after buying an additional 346,749 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 166,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,751,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.40. 607,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,485. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $343.15 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

