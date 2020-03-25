Capital World Investors Sells 19,520 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,520 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 3.1% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 10.96% of Broadcom worth $13,778,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after buying an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Broadcom by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.90. 1,350,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

