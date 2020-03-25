Capital World Investors Sells 39,392 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,582,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,392 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.89% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $5,062,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.29. The stock had a trading volume of 637,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,766. The firm has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.