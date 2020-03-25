Capital World Investors Sells 75,767 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital World Investors reduced its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,378,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75,767 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned about 3.18% of ASML worth $3,959,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.46. 318,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,256. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $182.77 and a 52-week high of $319.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.28. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

