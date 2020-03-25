Capital World Investors Trims Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,094,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,714,403 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 4.51% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $3,207,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.73.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. 46,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

