Capricoin (CPC) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Capricoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $5,790.32 and approximately $41,778.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.