Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 22,493 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares in the company, valued at $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.