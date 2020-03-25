Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 7,698 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.