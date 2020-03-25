Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 971.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

