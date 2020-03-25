Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,702.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.47.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $254.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

