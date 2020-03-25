Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122,186 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

