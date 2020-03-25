Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,280,166 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

