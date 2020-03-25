Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 46,591 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 52,349.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,889.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.