Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 51,032 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1,226.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,032 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,044,000 after buying an additional 731,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,495,000 after buying an additional 310,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,251,000 after buying an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,617,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after buying an additional 264,244 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $14,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNC opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

