Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 9,581 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLIR. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.