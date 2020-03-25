Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,838 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 365,472 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

