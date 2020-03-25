Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock opened at $85.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.17. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 100.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.