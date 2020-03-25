Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.97 Million Stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 24,355.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.