Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $87.97 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

