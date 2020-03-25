Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,544,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

