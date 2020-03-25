Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Shares of APD opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

