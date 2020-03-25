Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

AEP opened at $72.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

