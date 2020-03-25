Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.36 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3,960.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day moving average is $139.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

