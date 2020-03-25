Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.43 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,208.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $212.76 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

