Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 312.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,585 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AFLAC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 175,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in AFLAC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. TheStreet lowered shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.