Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 509.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.53.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

