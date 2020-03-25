Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,438,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after buying an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,864,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $549,759,000 after buying an additional 328,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,810,696. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

