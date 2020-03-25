Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.53 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5,671.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,862 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,914,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,446,000 after buying an additional 3,821,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,131,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,313,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,417,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,453,000 after buying an additional 636,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,281,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,909,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of RY opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

