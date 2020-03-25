Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Paypal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,752,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,900,000 after buying an additional 198,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,960,000 after buying an additional 364,556 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.