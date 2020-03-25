Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.