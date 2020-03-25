Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4,283.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

