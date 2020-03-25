Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7,459.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,571 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,938 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,218,000 after purchasing an additional 82,688 shares during the period. 41.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

NYSE BMO opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

