Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 135.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.71.

NVDA stock opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.96 and a 200-day moving average of $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.