Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $2.89 Million in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.20% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. 361 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.