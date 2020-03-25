Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $3.47 Million in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director John R. Muse acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,518.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

