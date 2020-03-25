Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,144 shares of company stock worth $2,332,308. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.50.

Shares of AMT opened at $190.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.