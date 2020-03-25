Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 21,494 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

NYSE NUE opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

