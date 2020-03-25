Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,883 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 586,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 598.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

