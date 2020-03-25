Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 43,433 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,433 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.