Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 9,073 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 148,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,535. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

