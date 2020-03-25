Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,703 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,563 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,423.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

