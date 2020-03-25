Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,957,609. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

NYSE BBY opened at $59.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

