Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 146.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.