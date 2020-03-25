Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391,921 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.42.

NYSE UHS opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

