Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4,592.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after acquiring an additional 265,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,807,000 after acquiring an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,071,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $141.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $209.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

